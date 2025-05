Khalifa University to host 8th RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it will host the eighth edition of the RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP 2025) in Abu Dhabi from 10 to 15 November 2025, a landmark moment for the UAE’s rapidly growing robotics ecosystem and a strong endorse...