TAQA Morocco joins forces with Moroccan partners for accelerated development of large-scale power, water projects in Morocco

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) announced today that its subsidiary TAQA Morocco Group (TAQA Morocco), Morocco’s leading independent power producer, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and in which Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC ...