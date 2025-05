FAB first in MENA to adopt Oracle-Mastercard virtual card solution for B2B finance payments

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2025 (WAM) – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to pilot an innovative embedded finance and payments solution developed in partnership with Oracle and Mastercard. This collaboration combines the strengths of the two industry ...