ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2025 (WAM) – Liwa College, a subsidiary of NEMA Holding, with campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has announced its transition to Liwa University (LU), effective 28 April 2025, following approval by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR). The transit...