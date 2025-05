Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show features 500 exhibitors, 1,800 top global designers

SHARJAH, 19th May, 2025 (WAM) – Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the 55th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show from May 28 to June 1, 2025. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the captivating new edition of the show...