Nahayan bin Mubarak meets Chief Monk of Nah Luang Temple at Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi

In a gesture that reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to tolerance, cultural openness, and interfaith dialogue, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met with the Venerable Phraphawanathammaphinan Seesuk, Chief Monk of Nah Luang Temple in Udon Thani Province, Th...