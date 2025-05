Strata produces 100,000 aerostructure components

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2025 (WAM)-- Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company and a leader in advanced manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates, has achieved a major milestone with the production of 100,000 aerostructure components by the end of April 2025, ...