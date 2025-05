PureHealth’s local procurement spend reaches AED2.25 bn, advancing UAE National In-Country Value Programme

ABU DHABI,19th May, 2025 (WAM)-- As the 2025 edition of Make it in the Emirates got underway today, PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced that its total investment in locally sourced goods and services has now reached AED2.25 billion. In 2024 alone, the group directe...