Al Seer Marine awarded AED47.6 million contract to deliver high-speed interceptor vessels

Al Seer Marine (ASM), a frontrunner in advanced maritime solutions and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has secured a production agreement valued at AED47.6 million to deliver high-speed interceptor vessels to Albwardy Damen (Damen Shipyards Sharjah – DSSh).Delivery will span 42 mon...