Al Zeyoudi highlights role of CEPA programme in UAE's industrial growth during 'Make it in the Emirates'

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, participated in a panel discussion titled "Redefining Industry, Trade, and Investment" as part of the opening ceremony at the "Make it in the Emirates" event, where he reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing its industrial secto...