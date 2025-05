ADNOC, EGA sign $500 million deal to localise supply of key raw material in aluminum production

ADNOC and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) announced today a five-year supply agreement for up to 1.5 million tonnes of calcined petroleum coke (petcoke), a key raw material used in aluminum production.The agreement, valued at $500 million (AED1.84 billion), was signed during the “Make it in the Emirat...