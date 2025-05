MoHRE urges private sector companies to meet Emiratisation targets for Q1 2025 before June 30

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies with 50 or more employees to meet their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2025 and achieve a growth of 1 percent or more in the number of UAE citizens employed in skilled jobs out of their tot...