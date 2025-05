VLC Holdings, Cyber Falcon Cyber Security Services sign MoU to launch cybersecurity training facilities in UAE

VLC Holdings Ltd (VLCHD), a leading Japanese technology company listed on the Nagoya Stock Exchange, and Cyber Falcon Cyber Security Services, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Inovartic Investment, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish cybersecurity training facilities across the UAE.The...