RAK Ruler receives two government delegations from China's Guangdong Province, witnesses signing of agreement on hydrogen energy

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received two high-level delegations from Guangdong Province, China, the first led by Bai Tao, Mayor of Foshan City, and the second led by Chen Jie, the Vice Mayor of Guangzhou.During the meeting with Foshan government off...