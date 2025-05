ADNOC L&S partners with REGENT to trial high-speed electric seagliders for offshore transportation

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC L&S), a global energy maritime logistics leader, has selected US-based REGENT’s electric seaglider for a proof-of-concept trial to assess the craft’s suitability for transporting personnel to and from offshore energy infrastructure.The announcement was made at the ‘Mak...