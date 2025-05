Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision expanding scope of Corporate Tax Exemption

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has announced the issuance of Cabinet Decision No. (55) of 2025 on Exempting Certain Persons from Corporate Tax for the purposes of Federal Decree-Law No. (47) of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses. The decision expands the scope of the corporate tax ex...