UAE leaders condole with Sultan of Oman over passing of mother of Honourable Lady

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, over the passing of the mother of the Honourable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime...