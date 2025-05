Rulers of Emirates condole with Sultan of Oman over passing of mother of Honourable Lady

ABU DHABI, 20th May, 2025 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, over the passing of the mother of the Honourable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the Sultan.The messages w...