Crown Prince of Fujairah meets with Egyptian PM

FUJAIRAH, 20th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, at the Cabinet HQ in Cairo.At the beginning of the meeting, the Egyptian Prime Minister welcomed the Crown Prince of Fujairah on h...