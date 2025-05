UAE e-commerce market reaches AED32.3 billion in 2024: EZDUBAI

The UAE’s e-commerce market reached AED32.3 billion (US$8.8 billion) in 2024 and is projected to surpass AED50.6 billion (US$13.8 billion) by 2029, according to a report released by EZDubai, the fully dedicated e-commerce zone in Dubai South. The fifth edition of the "E-Commerce Report in the MENA Region 202...