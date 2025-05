MoIAT, Thara Entrepreneurship Hub launch Industry 4.0 Enablement Centre in Ajman

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed an agreement with Thara Entrepreneurship Hub powered by Ajman Chamber to establish an Industry 4.0 Enablement Centre at Thara’s headquarters in Ajman.The agreement was signed during the “Make it in the Emirates” by Fatma Essa Al Mh...