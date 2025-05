Theyab bin Mohamed conveys UAE President’s condolences to Sultan of Oman on passing of mother of Sayyida Ahad

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, today conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, on the passing of th...