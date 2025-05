ExpoCulinaire 2025 opens at Expo Centre Sharjah

The 7th edition of ExpoCulinaire, the Middle East’s leading event for the food service, hospitality and catering industry, opened today at Expo Centre Sharjah.Organised by Purple Kitchen Events and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), ExpoCulinaire 2025 runs until 23rd May and br...