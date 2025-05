ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest mobility and convenience retailer, joined the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) “Muntajat Watan’na” initiative at this week’s “Make it in the Emirates” exhibition (MIITE), held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.Through this programme, ADNOC Distributio...