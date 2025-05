UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia

Isaac del Toro and UAE Team Emirates-XRG have successfully defended the Maglia Rosa in Stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia, maintaining his lead in the general classification.The 186km stage from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne’ Monti featured the challenging Alpe San Pellegrino climb, which saw a big shake-up in ...