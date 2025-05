Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

Emirates is ramping up its operations for this year’s Hajj season, with 33 special flights to Jeddah and Medina operating until 31st May and between 10th and 16th June to support the thousands of pilgrims.Emirates will also operate 13 more flights to/from regional destinations, including Amman, Dammam, Kuwa...