Modon unveils 'Muheira' first Modon freehold residential towers on Reem Island

Modon, the Abu Dhabi-based holding company, has announced the launch of Muheira – a landmark residential community offering exclusive freehold apartments on Al Reem Island. Situated close to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Muheira features two residential towers, boasting a collection of 475 one- to three...