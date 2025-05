Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Firefly Aerospace for Emirates Lunar Mission

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and President of MBRSC, witnessed the signing of a strategic agreement between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Firefly Aerospace, under which the latter will provid...