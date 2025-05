Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems in Ras Al Khaimah

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group, and Turbotim, a UAE-based energy solutions company, have signed an agreement during the Make it in the Emirates Forum to develop a new solar and battery energy storage project at Turbotim’s facilities in Ras Al Khaimah.The project will featur...