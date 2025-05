Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, visited the Chongqing Planning Exhibition Hall, one of the most prominent landmarks of urban development in the Chinese city, overlooking the southern bank of the Yangtze River.The visit is part of H.H. S...