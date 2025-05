EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global mining operations

EPointZero, the decarbonisation platform of 2PointZero, and International Resources Holding (IRH), a leading mine-to-market platform and subsidiary of 2PointZero, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance the full decarbonisation of IRH’s global mining operations.The agreement w...