Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join National ICV Programme

As part of the efforts to expand the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, a signing of four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) took place between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Silal Food Abdulla Al Sahi, Group Managing Director of ...