Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, continued his field visits today, Thursday, to the fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates 2025 platform, hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).His visit came on the concluding day of the country...