ICAO Aviation Climate Week to explore insights, solutions on latest developments on environmental topics

MONTRÉAL, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – ICAO Aviation Climate Week, a highly anticipated event for aviation professionals who are interested and work in sustainable development,will take place at ICAO Headquarters in Montréal, Canada, from 2 to 4 June 2025. Organiser says this impactful event will update ...