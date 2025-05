FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot

VALPARAISO, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – FIFA officially unveiled "Vito" the Vizcacha as the vibrant mascot for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™. With a spring in his step and an infectious grin, Vito literally bounced into action, promising to be a charismatic presence both in the build-up t...