Abu Dhabi Department of Energy participates in World Utilities Congress 2025

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced its participation as a key supporter of the World Utilities Congress 2025, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 27th to 29th May 2025. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company “TAQA”.This year’s congre...