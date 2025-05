Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, investment relations

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, Ajman Chamber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) – Chongqing Committee. The MoU aims to develop economic and...