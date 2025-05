Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited key ADNOC facilities in Jebel Dhanna today, including the site of ADNOC’s new underground salt dome storage project.During the visit, His Highness was briefed on ADNOC’s ongoing strategic initiatives to enhance...