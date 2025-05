Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

SHARJAH, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Culture of Sharjah launched the 8th edition of the Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival on Friday. The event will continue until May 27.In the presence of Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in the Government of Sharjah, the depart...