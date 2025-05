Invest in Sharjah launches region’s first government-led digital platform to streamline mergers, acquisitions in the emirate

SHARJAH, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has launched ‘Sharjah AcquireHub’, the region’s first government-backed digital platform that specifically streamlines mergers and acquisitions (M including international investors, SMEs, entrepreneurs, and local businesses; ...