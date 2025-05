UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss strengthening bilateral ties

BRUSSELS, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, met with Adrien Dolimont, Minister-President of Wallonia, at the Élysette, in Namur.Al Sahlawi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin ...