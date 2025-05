Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted the 8th EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in Abu Dhabi. The strategic meeting reaffirmed the strong commitment and continued collaboration between the UAE and...