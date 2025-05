Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs

MUSCAT26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met today in Muscat with His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs of Oman.The meeting ...