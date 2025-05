Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of agreement to develop, operate Phase One of Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone in Al Buraimi Governorate

MUSCAT,26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today witnessed the signing of an agreement to develop and operate the first phase of the Al Rawdah...