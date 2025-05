Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Theyazin bin Haitham

MUSCAT, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today attended a luncheon hosted by His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman’s Minister of Culture, Sports,...