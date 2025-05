Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025

DUBAI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, awarded Nurse Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana, an Oncology Nurse Specialist & Head of Nursing, National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the Aster ...