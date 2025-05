UAE hosts 39th International COSPAS-SARSAT Meeting on Search and Rescue Operations

ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of Major General Staff Pilot Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, the UAE is hosting the 39th International Meeting of the COSPAS-SARSAT Programme, the global satellite-based search and rescue initiative. Organise...