Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting for the year 1446 AH at the UAE Council for Fatwa will hold its meeting tomorrow evening, Tuesday, 29 Dhul-Qa’dah,1446 AH, corresponding to May 27, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The meeting is held in line with the committee’s national duties and responsibilit...