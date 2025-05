UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team finished its remarkable campaign in the Under-21 category at the 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Amman, Jordan, with ten medals on the last day. This brought the team’s total throughout the tournament to 22 medals.The Emirati athletes had outstanding performances,...