Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended a luncheon hosted by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Iskandar, King of Malaysia, in honour of the leaders, heads of state, and representatives of delegations participating in the GCC–ASEAN Summit and ASEAN-GC...